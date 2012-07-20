NEYMAR: The 20-Year-Old Brazilian Soccer Phenom Using The 2012 Olympics To Propel His Stardom To Even Greater Heights

Photo: Scott Heavey/Getty Images

At only 20 years old, Neymar is already mentioned in the same breath as other brilliant Brazilian soccer stars of the past — Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, and even Pele (the two are pictured right).On top of being so young, Neymar still plays professionally in Brazil, which means few soccer fans get to see his amazing exploits.



Chances are good he’ll leave for Europe once his current contract runs out after the 2014 World Cup. And when that happens the whole world will get to see why there’s so much hype around Neymar.

But for now most of us will have to settle for this year’s Olympic games, where Neymar hopes to lead his favoured Brazilian team to its first Olympic gold medal.

