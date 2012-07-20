NEYMAR: The 20-Year-Old Brazilian Soccer Phenom Using The 2012 Olympics To Propel His Stardom To Even Greater Heights

Photo: Scott Heavey/Getty Images
At only 20 years old, Neymar is already mentioned in the same breath as other brilliant Brazilian soccer stars of the past — Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, and even Pele (the two are pictured right).On top of being so young, Neymar still plays professionally in Brazil, which means few soccer fans get to see his amazing exploits.
Chances are good he’ll leave for Europe once his current contract runs out after the 2014 World Cup. And when that happens the whole world will get to see why there’s so much hype around Neymar.
But for now most of us will have to settle for this year’s Olympic games, where Neymar hopes to lead his favoured Brazilian team to its first Olympic gold medal.
Neymar's father may have been a pro soccer player, but he was no star. After retiring he had to work three jobs in order to support Neymar and his sister
At age 11, club teams from all over Brazil came asking for his services. Neymar chose to play for Santos FC's youth team
Only three years later, European power Real Madrid came calling. But he stayed home on the advice of his father
Neymar made his pro debut with Santos FC at 17. But his ascendancy into soccer lore began a year later, in 2010, when he scored 5 goals in one game
By the time Neymar was 18 he was leading Santos FC to the championship of Brazil's top league with 42 goals in 60 games
A year later he caused a huge uproar in Brazil by fathering a child out of wedlock (think US teenage celebrity doing the same and multiply it several million times)
Despite Neymar and his father's insistence that he's not leaving Brazil, European clubs like Chelsea, Barcelona, Arsenal, and Manchester City continue to ask Santos FC about his availability
Although Neymar steers clear of the Messi comparisons, Pele has chimed in. The greatest player ever thinks Neymar is more technically advanced than Messi
There's been some backlash to Neymar's massive ego, however. An immature and ugly game incident lead to Santos firing the coach in favour of its coddled star in 2010. No one is a fan of his constant diving, either
With sponsorships from Nike, Volkswagen, Red Bull, and others, Neymar's total yearly earnings are more than $20 million
With all of that in the background, Neymar is now poised to lead Brazil to its first ever Olympic gold medal
