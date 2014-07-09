Brazil Is Replacing Neymar With A Tiny Speedster With One Career International Goal

The lineups are in and we now know who will try to fill the boots of Brazil’s star forward, Neymar, who broke a bone in his back and will miss the rest of the World Cup.

Bernard will replace Neymar and it is a risky choice as he has just one goal for Brazil in just 13 international matches for the soccer giant. He also scored just two goals for FC Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian Premier League this past season.

He is also very young at just 21 years old.

But Bernard can create matchup problems for Germany with his tiny frame (he’s just 5-foot-4!) and speed.

Martin Rogers of Yahoo Sports speculates that Bernard will actually play out wide in his more natural winger position, with Oscar moving inside to fill Neymar’s spot.

From there, Bernard will be able to attack Germany with runs from out wide and deliver crosses into the middle.

Let’s face it. There are few players in the world that could replace Neymar without a serious drop-off in production. But maybe Bernard’s size and speed can create problems Germany is not ready for.

