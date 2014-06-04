Ridiculous Neymar Backheel Pass Sets Up A Brazil Goal In A Dominant Pre-World Cup Game

Brazil showed everyone why they’re the favourites to win the World Cup on Tuesday, beating Panama 4-0 in a pre-tournament friendly.

The best goal came after a brilliant backheel pass from Neymar in the 46th minute. He held the ball up about 35 yards from goal, dumped a backheel behind the Panama defence, and Hulk knocked it into the back of the net.

A vintage Brazil goal:

Full video:

