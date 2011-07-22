AT&T Doubles Down On Android Again With Nexus S Launch

Photo: Dan Frommer, The Business Insider

Samsung and Google’s Nexus S will launch on AT&T this Sunday, July 24.Until now, the phone was only available on Sprint (4G) and T-Mobile (3G). There’s also an unlocked version that works on any GSM network.



The launch marks the first time a Nexus phone will be available on one of the country’s two largest carriers. It’ll cost $99.99 with a two-year contract from AT&T.

You can pre-order the Nexus S from Best Buy starting today, but the page isn’t live yet.

Ever since AT&T lost its iPhone exclusivity, it has been releasing Android phones at the same pace as its rivals. (Samsung Infuse 4G, Motorola Atrix, and HTC Inspire, to name a few.)

The Nexus S runs a clean version of Android 2.3 Gingerbread, so you don’t have to worry about skins or crapware from the manufacturer or carrier.

Don’t Miss: Why The Nexus S Is Our favourite Android Phone >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.