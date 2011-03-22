Google's First 4G Nexus Phone Is Coming To Sprint

Photo: Dan Frommer, The Business Insider

A 4G version of Google’s Nexus S Android phone is coming to Sprint this spring.The phone is essentially the same device as the Nexus S that Samsung and Google released last year, but will be able to access Sprint’s 4G network.



We love the original Nexus S, not so much for the hardware, but its ease of use. It has a clean version of Android 2.3 Gingerbread, meaning there are no modifications from the carrier or manufacturer. It’s the experience Google wants you to have.

There’s still no word on a specific release date or pricing for the phone, but we may get more details at the CTIA Wireless Show this week.

Here are the rest of the specs from Sprint and Samsung:

Android Market for access to more than 150,000 applications, widgets and games available for download to customise the experience

Wifi hotspot for up to six devices

Google mobile services such as Google Search, Gmail, Google Maps with Navigation, syncing with Google Calendar, Voice Actions, and YouTube

Corporate email (Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync), personal (POP & IMAP) email and instant messaging

Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, which allows the device to read information from everyday objects, like stickers and posters embedded with NFC chips

16GB Internal Memory (ROM)/512MB (RAM)

Wifi – 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR

Integrated GPS

1500 mAh Lithium-ion battery

