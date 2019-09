The consensus seems less than positive on the Nexus Q, Google’s streaming media player.



If you’re not a fan, why not hack it to run Pong like mobile developer BrickSimple did? Check out the video below, which comes to us via The Verge.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

