There Are Some Ridiculous rumours Floating Around About Google's Next Nexus Phone

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider
Google’s next Nexus phone is easily one of the most anticipated smartphones left to launch this year.(Behind that other phone by that fruit company, of course.)
Lately, there have been a lot more rumours about the next Nexus phone. (Many are calling it the “Nexus Prime.”)
A lot of it sounds bogus to us, coming from sketchy sources on Twitter and even 4Chan. Still, it’s fun to speculate, so we gathered the best gossip here.
By almost all accounts, Samsung will be manufacturing Google's Nexus phone again this year. We loved the Nexus S, so we're looking forward to what Sammy comes up with this time around.
We've heard so many names for the next Nexus. The most common are: Nexus Prime, Droid Prime, and Galaxy Nexus.
If we had to guess, we'd say 'Nexus Prime.' We doubt Google would drop the Nexus brand any time soon.
Like the first two Nexus phones, the Nexus Prime will be the first phone to run the latest version of Android. This time, that's Ice Cream Sandwich.
We honestly don't know much about Ice Cream Sandwich other than it will be able to run on both phones and tablets. We're looking forward to what Google comes up with.
How do we know? Well, Eric Schmidt himself said Ice Cream Sandwich would be launching in October or November. If anyone knows, it's him.
We doubt there's an exact date locked down, but you can be sure the Nexus Prime will be ready in time for the Holidays.
Verizon missed out on the big Galaxy S II launch from Samsung. And most think that was a deliberate move to leave space open for the Nexus Prime. Verizon has yet to get a Nexus phone, so it'll be nice for Big Red to get some Google love.
There's no way Samsung/Google will launch a flagship Android phone without making it 4G. If it launches on Verizon, that means LTE. And that means fast.
When news first broke about the Nexus Prime, one of the most impressive specs we saw was the display that can play 720p HD video. That's almost unheard of in a mobile device.
Samsung already makes gorgeous displays, so we don't doubt they can pull it off.
A 5 MP camera seems pretty weak to us. Most superphones nowadays have an 8 MP camera. But the phone should be able to shoot full 1080p HD video.
We keep hearing that Ice Cream Sandwich will eliminate any need for those four function buttons found at the bottom of most Android phones. So far, no one has been able to pull off a buttonless phone, not even Apple. Let's see what Google and Samsung can do.
This is where Nexus rumours get dicey. Confusion over the name aside, now some are speculating there are actually two (at least!) Ice Cream Sandwich-powered phones coming from Samsung. One will be the Nexus Galaxy, the other the Droid Prime.
The information is sketchy at best.
These are doozies. They come from a Twitter user named Tom Fleming. We don't know who he is, but Android blogs seem to listen to him.
We believe next to nothing he says, but everyone is talking about it. So, why not!
- The Nexus Prime will launch on November 3, the day Batman creator Bob Kane died.
- There will be a keyboard.
- It will run on GSM and Wi Max networks, meaning Sprint and AT&T are in the mix.
