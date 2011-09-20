There Are Some Ridiculous rumours Floating Around About Google's Next Nexus Phone

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Google’s next Nexus phone is easily one of the most anticipated smartphones left to launch this year.(Behind that other phone by that fruit company, of course.)



Lately, there have been a lot more rumours about the next Nexus phone. (Many are calling it the “Nexus Prime.”)

A lot of it sounds bogus to us, coming from sketchy sources on Twitter and even 4Chan. Still, it’s fun to speculate, so we gathered the best gossip here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.