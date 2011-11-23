Best Buy Ad Leaks The Samsung Galaxy Nexus' Not Quite Unexpected New Moniker*

Photo: via Phandroid

It ends up Samsung and Google’s new baby might be called the Nexus Prime after all, if a leaked Best Buy ad is to be believed.Phandroid spotted the advertisement, which advertises the Nexus Prime 4G LTE for $299.99 on a two-year contract.



Like with most smartphones, it looks like the Galaxy Nexus will receive a new, flashier, name from the carrier that sells it.

It’s a name that we’ve heard many times before, but drifted into the background once “Galaxy Nexus” started getting tossed around a month or so ago.

We’d expect the Nexus Prime to hit U.S. shelves within the next few weeks.

*One source at Samsung that we’ve heard from says that the advertisement likely includes a typo, and that Galaxy Nexus is sticking. Verizon also has a sign-up page for email updates about the “Galaxy Nexus.” We’ll update when we hear back.

Don’t Miss: Verizon Is Going To Ruin The Best Part Of The Galaxy Nexus >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.