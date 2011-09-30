Samsung Is Going To Show Off The Next Nexus Phone In Two Weeks

Samsung is blasting out invites today for a press event showing off “what’s new from Android” in San Deigo on October 11.



We’re thinking Samsung will use the event to show off the next Nexus phone, the Nexus Prime, running Ice Cream Sandwich.

We’ve been hearing a lot about the Prime over the last few months. Late October or early November has always been the rumoured launch date, so the timing of Samsung’s event seems to jive with that.

Photo: TechnoBuffalo

