Google's New TV Streaming Device Gets Pulled From The Play Store Because It Wasn't Approved By The FCC

Google’s latest bid to take over your living room — its new Nexus Player — is no longer available for pre-order because it hasn’t yet been approved by the FCC.

Android Police spotted that message buried at the bottom of Nexus Player product page after it was suddenly listed as “out of inventory.” (The page just says “Coming soon,” now.)

The FCC needs to authorise any electronic device that uses the radio spectrum for things like Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, which the Nexus Player does.

“Hopefully, this is just an issue of timing, and not a legitimate issue with the Nexus Player,” Gizmodo’s Chris Mills writes of the Player’s removal from the Google Play Store.

