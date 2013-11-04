Here's A GIF Showing How Google's Nexus Phones Have Evolved Over The Years

The new Nexus 5 is here, and the GIF Rembrandts over at GadgetLove created this animation to show off the evolutionary stages of Google’s Nexus phone up to present day.

The Nexus 5 is Google’s latest and greatest phone, boasting a large 5-inch display and the new Android KitKat operating system. It even charges wirelessly, for crying out loud.

You can buy the phone from Google right here for $US349, unlocked.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.