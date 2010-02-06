Google Nexus One Sales Bombing -- Only 80,000 Sold After A Month

Google’s Nexus One sales are still bombing.



Flurry analytics, via Dow Jones, estimates Google only sold 80,000 Nexus One phones in its first month on the market.

To put that in context, the first iPhone sold 600,000 in its first month according to Flurry’s analysis. The Motorola Droid sold 525,000 in its first month.

Google sold 20,000 in its first week, according to Flurry.

Nexus One sales are slow for a number of reasons:

It’s only on T-Mobile with 3G.

It’s only available through the web, a new experience for many people.

It’s had 3G connection issues. Supposedly fixed with the new update.

Customer service has been spotty.

Eric Schmidt says the entire mission of the Nexus One is to change the way people purchase a mobile phone. By that standard, the Nexus One is a flop.

This is a long race, and we don’t expect Google to turn tail and run, but we’re certainly interested to see to how Google plans to increase sales.

Step one appears to be this branded channel on YouTube. Here’s a video explaining the design of the Nexus One:



