Google Nexus One Is Finally Compatible With AT&T's 3G Network

Not going to drive Google’s weak Nexus One sales numbers to the moon: Google today announced the Nexus One will finally be compatible with AT&T’s 3G network and in Canada.



Previously, the Nexus One only worked on AT&T’s slower “EDGE” network, or on much smaller rival T-Mobile’s 3G network.

Why won’t this drive sales through the roof? AT&T is, after all, the second largest U.S. carrier.

Because the AT&T-compatible phone will still not be subsidized by AT&T, and not on display in AT&T stores. And at $529, it’s a lot more than most people will ever spend on a mobile phone.

Hard to see this generating a massive bump in sales, but it’s a start.

