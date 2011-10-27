Sorry Nexus One Owners! No Ice Cream Sandwich For You

Google’s first Nexus phone, the Nexus One, won’t get an upgrade to Ice Cream Sandwich, the company’s latest OS due next month, according to The Telegraph.



The Telegraph spoke to Hugo Barra of Google who said the Nexus One is “too old” to get the update.

But those of you with a Nexus S will get Ice Cream Sandwich soon after the OS debuts on Samsung’s Galaxy Nexus next month.

Now check out all the killer features of Ice Cream Sandwich >

