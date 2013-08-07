Google Is Beginning To Solve One Of The Biggest Problems With The Android Operating System

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Nexus Devices Help Google Push Latest Version Of Android (Chitika Insights)

In a new study, Chitika Insights surveyed ad impressions from all Nexus-type devices in North America in an attempt to track how quickly those devices had updated to the latest Android version – Jelly Bean 4.3. They found that in one week after its release, 37% of devices were running the software’s latest update. Since Android 4.3 was limited to Nexus-type devices, it shows the ability of Google as a hardware maker and software developer (a la Apple) to prevent fragmentation and push its users to upgrade to the newest platform version. Read >

Vetoed Apple Ban Wipes $US1 Billion From Samsung’s Market Value (All Things Digital)

The U.S. vetoed a shipments ban that the International Trade Commission had put in place in June after a ruling that Apple’s version of the iPhone 4 violated Samsung patents. The veto instantly cut $US1 billion from Samsung’s market value Monday morning. Though it’s a small dent for the Korean consumer electronics giant, the veto is more of a thorn in the side of Samsung as it tries to gain the upper hand against its biggest U.S. competitor. Read >

LinkedIn Now Lets Users Apply Via Mobile Device (TechCrunch)

LinkedIn has been rapidly enhancing the capabilities of its mobile app. Last month, it started allowing users to search for jobs. Now, it will let users directly apply for a job via their iOS or Android app. It gives users the option to use their LinkedIn profile as a resume proxy. This is an indirect way for LinkedIn to boost the credibility of its user profiles as legitimate job application material. Read >

GM’s Plan To Turn The Car Into A Smartphone On Wheels (GigaOM)

GM announced today that it will begin a complete overhaul of its car “infotainment” systems that should be ready for its 2014 model-year automobiles. They promise a plethora of new apps. Read >

For more insight, please refer to our recent report, Is The Car The Next Frontier For The Mobile Revolution?

Why I’m Not Buying Google Nexus 7 (Business Insider)

Google’s update to the Nexus 7 tablet is garnering substantial praise from the tech press. But, Henry Blodget explains two significant reasons why he’s not giving up on Apple iPads just yet. Read >

More U.S. Smartphone Owners Enticed By Trade-Ins (NPD)

NPD Group released news results from a survey that shows 30% of U.S. smartphone owners are willing to change carriers for better smartphone trade-in value. 60% said they would be willing to switch retailers if another was offering better trade-in value, often credit for a new phone. Read >

OMGPOP Team Members Attempted To Buy Back Rights, But Were Denied By Zynga (TechCrunch)

Gaming company OMGPOP, which Zynga acquired only 17 months ago for $US250 million, was shut down. Before finalising plans, OMGPOP team members were in contact with Zynga to buy back the rights to their company website, but Zynga shut down the whole operation entirely. Read >

With Talk Of Flip Phones And Sliders Returning, What We Need Is The ‘Elon Musk Of Smartphones’ (The Next Web)

Ben Woods at The Next Web discusses the lack of hardware innovation at the top of the smartphone pyramid, and how hardware makers’ first instinct to shift the balance is by reimagining antique flip phones and sliders with a smartphone operating system. Ben Woods instead argues for a true innovator, in the mould of Elon Musk, to start reinventing the stale smartphone form factor. Read >

Radical iPhone 6 Concept (Business Insider)

Continuing on the topic of smartphone hardware innovation, a graphic designer has envisioned a drastic overhaul of the standard iPhone form factor. It’s a clever way to speculate about ways in which Apple will distinguish itself from its competitors with its next flagship device. Read >

