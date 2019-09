Google’s second-generation tiny tablet, the Nexus 7, is the best device in the category you can buy thanks to its super-sharp screen and rock-bottom price.

Check out our full review of the Nexus 7 here, and watch a video recap below.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Daniel Goodman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.