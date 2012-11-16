Google's Nexus 7 Tablet With Cellular Data Has Already Sold Out

Photo: Screenshot

Google’s new Nexus 7 tablet with mobile data is now sold out in the company’s online Play store.The tablet is an updated version of the one that launched this summer. It offers 32 GB of storage plus a data connection from AT&T for $299. You have to pay AT&T separately for the data plan.



The 16 GB and 32 GB Wi-Fi-only Nexus 7 models are still available.

The new Nexus 7 went on sale November 13 along with the new Nexus 4 smartphone and 10-inch Nexus 10 tablet. The Nexus 4 sold out in the U.S. in less than an hour. It’s still listed as sold out on Google Play.

The 16 GB model of the Nexus 10 is still in stock, but the 32 GB model has sold out.

