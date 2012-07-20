Some New Nexus 7 Owners Got A Nasty Surprise

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Some Nexus 7 owners are reporting the screen is coming loose from the tablet. The issue first appeared in the XDA forums.We’ve also see reports of this on Twitter, but haven’t experienced it with the two Nexus 7 units we have right now.



According to a few members of XDA’s forums, the issue is caused by loose screws underneath the tablet’s casing.

Some Nexus 7 owners have been able to tighten the screws themselves after popping off the back casing, but we suggest contacting Google’s customer support if you’re tablet’s screen is loose.

