A Defect With Some Nexus 7 Tablets Is Making The Touch Screen Not Work

Geek.com has picked up on a pretty significant defect in Google’s Nexus 7 tablet.



After some use, the right side of the screen (in portrait orientation) fails to register your touch. It’s unclear what the cause of the defect is.

Heat buildup may not be the problem, since turning the screen off and on again seems to fix it. We also don’t know how many devices are affected.

If anyone else has been affected by this let us know in the comments.

Watch below:

