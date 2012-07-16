Google's Nexus 7 Tablet Already Sold Out In Most Stores

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google’s new Nexus 7 tablet started shipping late last week, and it appears many retailers are already out of stock.CNET took a look at Nexus 7 stock at Staples, Sam’s Club, and Office Depot and discovered the $199 tablet was sold out most places.



Anecdotally, we’ve also heard some people couldn’t find the Nexus 7 at some Staples and GameStop stores last week.

There’s a 1-2 week wait time if you order the Nexus 7 directly from Google.

Google started taking pre-orders for the Nexus 7 a few weeks ago following the product’s announcement at the Google I/O conference. We had a brief chat Hugo Barra, director of product management for Android, at the time and he said he was impressed with the first-day pre-orders.

