Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google’s Nexus 7 tablet was the top-selling tablet in Japan during the holidays, according to Nikkei, citing a survey from BCN.The survey says the Nexus 7 made up 44.4% of tablet sales in December, while 40% of tablet sales were the iPad.



