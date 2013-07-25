LIVE: Google Is About To Announce Its Newest Android Tablet

Android boss Sundar Pichai.

Google is holding a press event in San Francisco today to announce its newest Android tablet, the second-generation Nexus 7.



We know the tablet is coming today because Best Buy accidentally posted the device to its website this morning. It looks like it’ll cost $229.99 for the 16 GB model. It’s also very likely Google will announce a new version of Android that will have some minor tweaks and improvements.

Android boss Sundar Pichai is hosting today’s event. It begins at noon eastern and you can follow the news as it happens in the live blog below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.