LEAKED: Google's Next Major Smartphone May Come With A Screen That's Bigger And Sharper Than The IPhone

Google and Motorola are supposedly teaming up to release a new smartphone in the near future, and if the latest leak turns out to be true, it could give both Samsung and LG some stiff competition.

The new phone, which some are speculating to be called the Nexus 6, will reportedly feature a 5.2-inch display with a super high resolution of 2560 x 1440, according to specifications spotted by PhoneArena.

This is about the same size as the Galaxy S5 and the same resolution as the new LG G3. However, since Google’s rumoured phone is likely to have a smaller screen than the 5.5-inch G3, the screen may appear slightly sharper since it will pack more pixels per inch. It’s also much bigger and sharper than the 4-inch screen on the iPhone.

The G3 is the only other phone available in the US with a screen resolution that high. It’s unclear, however, if resolutions above 1080p are even noticeable on such a small screen.

Still, if Google bothered to outfit its phone with such a high resolution, we can expect that the display will be one of the phone’s standout features.

The leaked spec sheet also suggests that this mystery phone will ship with Google’s newest mobile software — Android L — which serves as one of the biggest indications that this will indeed be the Nexus 6.

Google’s Nexus devices are always the first to get Android’s software updates, and they usually come with the most recent version of Android preloaded.

The phone is also expected to come with a 12-megapixel camera and a fast processor that’s equipped to compete with other high-end smartphones on the market.

If the leak turns out to be true, Google’s next major smartphone will come loaded with sensors, including a barometer for measuring atmospheric conditions and a pedometer for keeping track of your steps.

This newly discovered information contradicts a previous report from Android Police, which usually has a pretty solid track record when it comes to reporting on unreleased Google products. The phone was initially rumoured to come with a massive 5.9-inch screen, which would make it one of the largest phones on the market.

If this truly is the Nexus 6, we may not have to wait too much longer to learn more. Last year, Google unveiled the Nexus 5 in October, so it’s possible the company will stick with a similar launch pattern.

