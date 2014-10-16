You Can Buy Google's New Phone From T-Mobile Starting Nov. 12

Google The Nexus 6

Google just unveiled its new smartphone, the Nexus 6, announcing that it will be available for all major US carriers.

Not all carriers have announced pricing and availability just yet, but

T-Mobile will sell the Nexus 6 for $US0 down and $US27.08 per month for a period of 24 months. The phone will officially launch through T-Mobile on Nov. 12.

AT&T, Verizon, US Cellular, and AT&T have yet to reveal any information regarding pricing and availability for the Nexus 6. However, a strange bug in AT&T’s website accidentally outed the Nexus 6 as potentially costing $US50 on a two-year contract. But, until AT&T confirms this, we won’t know for sure.

This is the first time Google is launching its smartphone through all five major US carriers. It typically sells the Nexus through the Google Play store, but last year it also launched the Nexus 5 through T-Mobile.

