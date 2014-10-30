Google's Giant New Smartphone, The Nexus 6, Is Already Sold Out

Lisa Eadicicco The NExus 6

Google just put its new Nexus 6 up for preorder, and the giant phone is already sold out. Both the 32GB and 64GB are out of inventory in the Google Play Store.

This isn’t uncommon, however, as Nexus phones have always sold out quickly in years past. The Nexus 4 was out-of-stock constantly when it was released in 2012.

It’s unclear whether or not the phones are just selling extremely fast, or if Google isn’t making enough of them at launch.

Either way, it looks like Android fans are eager to get their hands on the new phone:

How is the Nexus 6 sold out already?!?! arggg #nexus6

— Chris Wlezien (@ChrisWlezien) October 29, 2014

The Nexus 6 literally sold out in 1 second and I’ve been refreshing the screen every 15 seconds w/ auto refresh since I woke up this AM.

— HJ (@the_gamesman) October 29, 2014

Been waiting for Nexus 6 pre-order to open since midnight. Went live when I wasn’t looking just now, sold out https://t.co/beqeQLpYyR

— Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) October 29, 2014

Nexus 6 already sold out?!

— Benjamin Brasier (@bbrasier) October 29, 2014

The Nexus 6 is Google’s largest and most powerful Nexus phone yet. It will be available at full price (starts at $US649) in the Google Play Store next month, but this is the first time all five major US carriers will be offering the phone as well.

