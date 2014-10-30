Big, Beautiful Photos Of Google's Gigantic New Phone, The Nexus 6

Google recently unveiled its newest smartphone, the Nexus 6, and it’s the company’s largest phone yet. It comes with a massive display that’s even larger than that of the iPhone 6 Plus.

But the Nexus 6 isn’t just Google’s biggest phone; in fact, it marks a few important firsts for the Nexus line. It’s the only Nexus phone that will be released widely across all major US carriers rather than just the Google Play Store.

The Nexus 6 will be available next month, and here’s a look at what to expect.

