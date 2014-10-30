Big, Beautiful Photos Of Google's Gigantic New Phone, The Nexus 6

Google recently unveiled its newest smartphone, the Nexus 6, and it’s the company’s largest phone yet. It comes with a massive display that’s even larger than that of the iPhone 6 Plus.
But the Nexus 6 isn’t just Google’s biggest phone; in fact, it marks a few important firsts for the Nexus line. It’s the only Nexus phone that will be released widely across all major US carriers rather than just the Google Play Store.
The Nexus 6 will be available next month, and here’s a look at what to expect.
The Nexus 6, with its 5.9-inch screen, is one of the largest phones you can buy. But it doesn't feel overwhelmingly big.
The back is smooth and rounded, which keeps it from slipping in your hand. It feels like it's made of a matte polycarbonate material.
The Nexus 6 also has a 13-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation. This means if your hands shake, your photos and videos won't come out too blurry.
The screen is also pretty gorgeous based on what we've seen so far. It has a 2,460x1,440-pixel resolution with 493 pixels per inch.
It's also the first phone to launch with Android 5.0 Lollipop. Here's how app icons will look in the new version of Android.
