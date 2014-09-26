Here's Our First 'Real' Look At Google's Giant New Smartphone

XDA Developers (Michael Sudol) This might be the Nexus 6 (left) alongside the LG G3 (right)

The “first real photo” of the Nexus 6 may have just appeared online.

An image of what may be the Nexus 6 has just shown up in a post on the XDA Developers forum, an online community where developers share tips and advice with each other.

The photo was posted by a user known as “dwang,” who claims to have obtained the photo from someone named Michael Sudol.

The image, which we spotted on 9to5Google, notes that the shape looks similar to the Nexus 6 mockup it published earlier this week. The website is calling it the “first real photo” of Google’s Nexus 6, and claimed earlier this week that it had seen an early version of the device.

The photo shows the purported Nexus 6 next to the 5.5-inch LG G3 to illustrate how large the phone will be. The device essentially looks like a giant version of the Moto X, which would make sense given Motorola has been rumoured to be building the device for Google over the past several months.

The Nexus 6 is rumoured to come with a 5.9-inch screen, which would make it much larger than your standard Android phone. Most Android devices come with a screen measuring about five inches diagonally.

At nearly six inches, the Nexus 6 would be almost as large as a tablet.

The Nexus 6 is rumoured to come with a 2560 x 1440 resolution display, a 13-megapixel camera, and a large 3,200 mAh battery. There’s no word on when Google will officially introduce the device, but many are speculating that it could come next month since the Nexus 5 made its debut last October.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.