Leaked: This Is Google's Next Smartphone

Photos of Google’s next smartphone, the so-called Nexus 5, have been leaked by the FCC and are being passed around a bunch of tech blogs today.

PhoneScoop was the first to spot it.

The LG-made phone will likely launch later this spring, which is when Google has traditionally launched its new Nexus flagship phones. It appears that the device is based on LG’s newest phone, the G2, which launches this month.

Google sells its Nexus phones unlocked at a very reasonable prices. Right now, you can get the current Nexus 4 for just $US199. Usually unlocked smartphones cost $US500 or more.

By the way, we’ve been testing the LG G2 for a few days and it has one of the best screens we’ve ever seen on a smartphone. It’s big, bright, and has almost no bezel. Very impressive.

Assuming the Nexus 5 has the same display, this could be one killer phone.

Here’s a quick look at the leaked Nexus 5 body. Gadget leaker @evleaks made this mashup of two of the photos:

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.