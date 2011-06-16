LEAK: Details On Google's Next Massively Powerful Nexus Phone

Photo: Dan Frommer, The Business Insider

Google is working on a real monster for its next “Nexus” phone.It will be the first phone to run Android 4.0, Ice Cream Sandwich. It will likely be named the “Nexus 4G.”



BGR reports the phone’s rumoured specs from an anonymous source.

Here are the basics:

Runs Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and won’t have the four home buttons on the front of the device.

A large display that can play 720p HD video.

5 MP camera that can record 1080p HD video.

Either a 1.2 GHz or 1.5 GHz dual-core processor.

1 GB of RAM

4G LTE radio, meaning it will run either on Verizon or AT&T’s upcoming LTE network.

Late fall launch.

The confusing part about the report: BGR’s source says this may not be a Nexus-branded phone, but a device from a third-party manufacturer that will act as Ice Cream Sandwich’s flagship device. That makes us a bit wary on the source’s knowledge about the device.

