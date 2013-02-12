Now You Can Wirelessly Charge Your Google Nexus 4

Photo: Google

Google started selling its wireless charging stand for its Nexus 4 flagship phone today.The charger costs $59.99, and uses the Qi wireless charging standard, which means it’s probably compatible with other devices too.



The charger looks pretty nice too, sort of like the defunct Nexus Q streaming TV device, but cut in half.

By the way, T-Mobile dropped the price of the Nexus 4 to $49 with a contract and mail-in rebate, so you may want to check that out too.

