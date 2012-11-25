Google's Latest Smartphone Is Already Having Issues

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google’s new Nexus 4 smartphone may be sold out but users are already complaining of a sound issue.While the phone is on or off, users are hearing a faint buzz or click coming from around the phone’s earpiece/camera area.



Others say they are experiencing distorted sounds when making calls, especially at higher volumes, Phandroid reports.

Are you experiencing this issue on your Nexus 4? Let us know in the comments.

Don’t Miss: Review: Google’s New $249 Laptop, The Chromebook >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.