Google's Nexus 4 Sold Out In Less Than Half An Hour

Dylan Love
google nexus 4

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Just like it said it would, Google made its Nexus 4 Android smartphone available for sale again in the US.Shoppers who went to the Google Play store briefly saw an 8 GB model going for $299, shipping in 4-5 weeks.

In less than half an hour, it was sold out again.

LG makes the Nexus 4 for Google, which chooses manufacturing partners to make Nexus-branded Android phones and tablets.

