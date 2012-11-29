Even If You Order Now, You Probably Won't Get Google's Nexus 4 By Christmas

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

It’s been out of stock like crazy, but Google’s Nexus 4 smartphone is currently available for purchase on Google Play.Just don’t expect to be able to give one as a gift this holiday season.



With shipping times currently listed at 4-5 weeks for the high-end 16GB model, you’ll be cutting it way too close to ensure it arrives in time.

The lower-end 8GB model is 8-9 weeks out.

If you want one sooner, you’ll have to try eBay, which is still the go-to site for scarce, newly released electronics. But you’ll pay a lot more: Units are going for $450 to $590. The list price is $299 or $349 depending on the model.

