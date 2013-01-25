Nexus 4 Sells Out At T-Mobile After One Day

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

A day after it went on sale, Google’s Nexus 4 smartphone is already out of stock through its carrier partner T-Mobile.Android Community first noticed the phone was out of stock again.



Google sells the Nexus 4 two ways. There’s an unlocked version that will work on GSM carriers like AT&T for sale through the Google Play Store starting at $299. That model is still sold out and there’s no word from Google when it’ll be coming back.

Google also partnered with T-Mobile to sell a subsidized model of the Nexus 4 for $199.99 with a two-year contract.

It’s still unclear why Google and LG (the company that makes the hardware) are having such a tough time keeping up with Nexus 4 demand.

