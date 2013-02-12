Google's Nexus 4 Phone Is On Sale For Just $49

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google’s Nexus 4 is very popular.The smartphone constantly sells out and there’s currently a 1-2 week ship time through Google’s Play store.



T-Mobile is offering the device for a deep discount, $49 with a mail-in rebate and a contract agreement. We first heard of the sale on Tmo News.

The deal is good through Feb. 18.

T-Mobile is the only mobile carrier that sells the device, but you can buy it unlocked from Google starting at $299.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.