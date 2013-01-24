The Nexus 4 Is Back In Stock At T-Mobile

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google’s flagship Nexus 4 phone is the best smartphone you can’t buy. Since its launch in November of last year, Google has struggled to keep the phone in stock.Today, T-Mobile has some Nexus 4s in stock and you can buy one online for $200 with a two-year contract. Android Community first noticed T-Mobile has the Nexus 4 for sale again.



The unlocked version of the Nexus 4 that’s sold directly through Google starting at $299 is still out of stock.

You can buy the Nexus 4 on T-Mobile here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.