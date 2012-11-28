Google's Nexus 4 Will Be Available Again Today At 3 PM Eastern

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Though it sold out in a flash on launch day, Google’s Nexus 4 smartphone will be available once more at 3 PM Eastern through the Google Play store, reports The Verge.If you’re interested, point your browser to the Google Play store at that time to order your phone.



Right now, both the $299 model with 8 gigabytes of storage and the $349 model with 16 gigabytes of storage remain listed as sold out.

