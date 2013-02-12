Google's New Commercial Shows Off Android's Superior Siri Competitor

Google debuted a new ad for its Nexus 4 smartphone during the Grammys last night. It focused almost exclusively on Google Now, a voice assistant for Android devices that’s similar to Siri.
There are plenty of examples where the service predicts a user’s schedule and provides accurate and helpful suggestions like train times in real-time.
By the way, Google Now is pretty useful. In fact, it’s better than Siri.
Check out the ad for yourself below:
