Google's Massively Popular Nexus 4 Phone Will Be Back In Stock Today At Noon Eastern

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google has had a tough time keeping its flagship Nexus 4 phone in stock.While this isn’t a bad thing for the search giant, it is for consumers who want to get their hands on the natively unlocked device.



Today, customers who want to purchase the Nexus 4 may be in luck.

Sources in the know have told a few Android fan blogs such as Droid-Life and Android Police that the Nexus 4 will be available for purchase at noon Eastern time today.

Both blogs noticed a trend on Google’s Play Store: the Nexus 4 went from being “Sold Out” to “Temporarily Out Of Stock.”

UPDATE: The Nexus 4 is back in stock >

Larry Page promised last week that Google was working on its supply chain issues surrounding the device, and a week later there is wide speculation of that coming true.

The Verge is also reporting that the device is scheduled to go on sale today in Germany with more locations coming “very soon”.

Don’t Miss: The 14 Most Anticipated Smartphones Launching This Year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.