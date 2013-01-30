Google's Nexus 4 Smartphone Is Back In Stock Right Now

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Google’s flagship Nexus 4 phone is back in stock in the online Google Play store.You can buy it unlocked starting at $299.
It appears to only be available to customers in the U.S. and Germany.
Google lists the shipping time as 1-2 weeks.
We suggest acting quickly. The Nexus 4 has sold out within an hour or two every time it comes back in stock.
