Google's Nexus 4 Smartphone Is Back In Stock Right Now

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google’s flagship Nexus 4 phone is back in stock in the online Google Play store.You can buy it unlocked starting at $299.



It appears to only be available to customers in the U.S. and Germany.

Google lists the shipping time as 1-2 weeks.

We suggest acting quickly. The Nexus 4 has sold out within an hour or two every time it comes back in stock.

