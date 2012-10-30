Google's First 10-Inch Android Tablet Caught On Leaked Video

Google can’t catch a break.



By now it was supposed to have announced a bunch of new Android phones and tablets at a big press event in New York. Unfortunately, hurricane Sandy got in the way and the event had to be canceled.

That hasn’t stopped the leaks though. BriefMobile posted a brief clip of Google’s upcoming 10-inch Nexus tablet, which was made by Samsung. The tablet is said to have a higher resolution than the iPad’s Retina display.

Google tells us it’s still trying to figure out when and if it will reschedule its Android event, so it could be some time before we get the final details on the so-called Nexus 10.

Here’s the video, which we first spotted on BGR.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

