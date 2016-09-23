A top group supporting Hillary Clinton is deploying staffers to text back and forth with voters

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Hillary Clinton takes a selfie with supporters in Indiana.

A top climate group is trying to reinvent the way campaigns use phone banking to motivate voters to turnout on election day.

NextGen Climate, one of the most well-funded super PAC’s dedicated to stopping climate change, is tasking its staffers and volunteers with a job: Convincing potential millennials voters to text them, and personally responding to each text.

While many campaigns send out text message blasts to supporters, NextGen strategists thought they could put an old-fashioned phone banking spin on the text message blasts by encouraging recipients to engage in a conversation about candidates.

The effort tasks campus organisers across the country with individually texting potential millennial supporters in four battleground states — Pennsylvania, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Ohio. The group hopes the texts will remind voters of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s support for measures that will curb the effects of climate change, which contrasts with Donald Trump’s scepticism about whether human activity is responsible.

NextGen Communications Director Suzanne Henkels told Business Insider that the effort is aimed at engaging potential voters “in a meaningful one-on-one conversation about climate change and the upcoming election,” inviting supporters to attend events, and helping them locate and travel to their polling places.

Henkels told Business Insider that recipients are a little weirded out when they receive real responses from staffers and volunteers.

“We’ve found that many voters just assume it’s an automated program and are quite surprised when we reply with personalised texts,” Henkels said. “Our goal is to facilitate a genuine, authentic conversation with these voters on the issues they care about. And in this case, it means making jokes, using emojis, and texting slang.”

NextGen, which joined other climate groups like the Sierra Club in sitting out the primary, has also hired several former staffers from Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign. Those staffers had helped build out the senator’s digital outreach and organising programs which attempted to motivate youth voter turnout during the Democratic primaries and caucuses.

The initiative is part of a $25 million ad buy this cycle NextGen has launched aimed solely at engaging millennial voters. The vast majority millennials back Clinton over Trump, but are notably less enthused about the former secretary of state than her predecessor, President Barack Obama.

Clinton’s campaign is well aware it has a problem with young voters, an important part of the so-called “Obama coalition.”

As the Atlantic pointed out, Clinton won even less support among young Democratic voters in 2016 in her primary against Sen. Bernie Sanders than she did in 2008 in her primary matchup against then-Sen. Barack Obama.

Further, many millennials currently support third party candidates like Libertarian party candidate Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

A recent Washington Post/ABC national poll showed that among voters 18-39, Clinton garnered 44% to Trump’s 24%, Johnson received 20%, and 6 per cent said they’d support Stein.

Speaking with Business Insider after a private roundtable hosted by immigration advocacy group FWD.US, Clinton-backer Rep. Hakeem Jeffries noted the importance for the former secretary of state to continue to speak to millennial voters about issues they value.

“At the end of the day, millennial turnout and outreach will be incredibly important to Hillary Clinton’s chances to prevail,” Jeffries said. “I expect that she will continue to triple down on dealing with the issues that are important to millennials, so that they understand there is only one candidate in this race who they should be supporting in large numbers.”

For NextGen, the initiative is a chance to improve on its record. The organisation invested $64 million of Steyer’s personal cash in 2014, the first election it was involved in. But most of its candidates lost — as the New York Times points out, only three of the seven candidates it backed in senate and gubernatorial races won.

The organisation believes it has the upper hand this time — general election inherently draw a younger electorate, which benefits environmental organisations.

