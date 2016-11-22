This is the fastest electric supercar in the world

Electric car start-up NextEV has launched its first car since it was founded in 2014 — and it’s stunning.

The supercar can reach a top speed of 312km/h and accelerate to 100km/h in just 2.7 seconds, Electrek first reported. Called the NIO EP9, the car is part of NextEV’s new brand NIO and is being referred to as the fastest electric car in the world.

It does boast better a better top speed than the Rimac supercar, which can achieve 297km/h. But the Rimac edges out the NextEV slightly with an acceleration time of 2.6 seconds.

However, the NIO EP9 does have the stats to secure it as the fastest electric car in the world right now. It beat the previous EV record held on the 20.8km “Green Hell” track in Nürburg, Germany at a time of 7 minutes and 5.12 seconds.

NextEV claims the car has an impressive range of 426km with a re-charge time of just 45 minutes. The start-up wrote in a press release that it has a structure and sensor system layout that “could fit the latest autonomous driving technology.”

NextEV didn’t say anything about the car’s price or if it will be put up for sale. But NextEV told Electrek that a limited production run will occur with the car priced at roughly $US1 million.

