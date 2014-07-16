HOUSE OF THE DAY: Nextel Founder's $US29 Million Maryland Estate Is Up For Auction

Alyson Penn
The Penderyn Estate DrivewayHomeView

The estate of Nextel Communications founder Morgan O’Brien is set to hit the auction block this weekend.

The 22,500-square-foot Penderyn Estate was originally on the market for $US29 million, but is now being sold to the highest bidder without a reserve price.

The eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom home sits on an 18-acre peninsula in Queenstown, Maryland, overlooking the Wye River.

Amenities include 11 fireplaces, a personal sauna, a billiards room, a dock with 11 slips, and an “in-law wing.”

The auction will take place at the home on July 19, 2014.

Welcome to The Penderyn Estate in Queenstown, Maryland.

The Georgian-style mansion sits on an 18-acre peninsula on the Wye River.

As soon as you step in, you'll see an oversized marble foyer and a 60-foot long hallway.

The kitchen on the first floor has a large island and a heat-storage oven.

The formal dining room seats 22 people under a Perry of London chandelier.

The lavish bar is definitely meant for entertaining.

The family room has large windows looking onto the property.

The living room features separate sitting areas and a 17th century limestone fireplace.

Upstairs, there are five bedroom suites including the master suite. The master suite has a separate reading room and a balcony with waterfront view.

Its bathroom includes a bath with his-and-hers sinks and separate dressing and showering rooms.

The home also has a ton of rooms dedicated to recreation. Here's the billiard room.

And the conservatory with vaulted ceilings and a hand-painted trompe l'oeil mural.

Or you can relax and read in the sitting room.

But when you really need to get down to business, you can always head to the library.

Outside, the pool is front and center on the large patio. The grounds also include a pool house and several gardens.

Good luck to all you bidders!

