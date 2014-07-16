HOUSE OF THE DAY: Nextel Founder's $US29 Million Maryland Estate Is Up For Auction

The estate of Nextel Communications founder Morgan O’Brien is set to hit the auction block this weekend.

The 22,500-square-foot Penderyn Estate was originally on the market for $US29 million, but is now being sold to the highest bidder without a reserve price.

The eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom home sits on an 18-acre peninsula in Queenstown, Maryland, overlooking the Wye River.

Amenities include 11 fireplaces, a personal sauna, a billiards room, a dock with 11 slips, and an “in-law wing.”

The auction will take place at the home on July 19, 2014.

