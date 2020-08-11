Nextdoor's founder just listed his 104-year old San Francisco mansion for $25 million — see inside

Courtesy of Brad Knipstein 2775 Vallejo.

Nextdoor founder Nirav Tolia listed his San Francisco home for $US25 million.

The six bedroom home was built by a famous Bay Area architect.

Tolia and his family are temporarily leaving San Francisco for Italy.

Nextdoor founder Nirav Tolia just listed his San Francisco home in the Pacific Heights neighbourhood. It was originally built in 1916 by famous Bay Area architect George Applegarth for himself and his wife. Applegarth is also known for the San Francisco Spreckels mansion, built in a distinctive French chateau style.

In 2015, the home’s interior was totally gutted and remodeled in a three year project, while the Italian Renaissance-style facade was preserved. 2775 Vallejo Street is listed at $US25 million with Malin Giddings of Compass.

Tolia bought the home in 2011 as a wedding present for his wife,The Wall Street Journal reported. He told WSJ that the couple is temporarily moving to Florence, Italy, and will eventually look for a home outside of San Francisco.

Tolia founded Nextdoor in 2011 as a social network based around neighbourhoods. He stepped down as CEO in 2018, and now invests in early stage Internet companies.

Getty / Drew Angerer

The three story home has six bedrooms and 6.5 baths, with a lower level with separate entrance, kitchen, and bedrooms.

Compass 2775 Vallejo.

The main level has the kitchen and living areas, including a great room that opens to the lawn for outdoor living.

Courtesy of Brad Knipstein 2775 Vallejo.

The outdoor space is one of the main perks of the home, offering privacy behind the house and an iron gate.

Compass 2775 Vallejo.

The lower level also has a separate entrance from the lawn to the mudroom.

Courtesy of Brad Knipstein 2775 Vallejo.

The large kitchen opens into the living area and has features including a double-sized sink, dual dishwashers, and warming drawers.

Courtesy of Brad Knipstein 2775 Vallejo.

Tolia told WSJ that the original coffered ceiling in the living room was one of the details that made him buy the house.

Courtesy of Brad Knipstein 2775 Vallejo.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The ceiling is actually visible from the street, which Trolia said he was “transfixed” by.

Courtesy of Brad Knipstein 2775 Vallejo.

The second floor has four bedroom suites, each with an en-suite bathroom and views of the garden or Golden Gate Bridge.

Courtesy of Brad Knipstein 2775 Vallejo.

The master suite takes up the entire top level, with a Venini Venetian chandelier.

Courtesy of Brad Knipstein 2775 Vallejo.

Floor to ceiling windows on the top level give full views of the Golden Gate bridge.

Courtesy of Brad Knipstein 2775 Vallejo.

