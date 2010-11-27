Next WikiLeaks Release Could Embarrass US Allies

The US government has briefed allies about potentially embarrassing revelations in WikiLeaks‘ impending publication of classified memos, according to the Financial Times and other sources. The memos, which WikiLeaks calls the Embassy Files, are expected to appear on Wikileaks this weekend.



WikiLeaks has released several “drops” of classified government material, including a report in October that claimed the US had knowingly underestimated the civilian casualty count in Iraq and did nothing to stop torture of civilians by Iraqi police and military organisations.

The next report contains millions of diplomatic cables exchanged between Washington, DC, and US embassies abroad. Some of these memos could contain candid and uncensored assessments of foreign governments, leaders, and situations. So the US government is trying to control the damage by briefing diplomats ahead of the release. Countries contacted include Australia, Canada, Israel, Iraq, Italy, Russia, Turkey, and the UK.

