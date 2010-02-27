Next Up For The Unstoppable Sri Srinivasan: Jeff Skilling defence

If you haven’t heard of Sri Srinivasan, you should be ashamed of your nerd-self.



Srinivasan is a partner at O’Melveny & Myers and pretty much the captain of the football team over at the Supreme Court.

His latest Court coup culminated on Tuesday when the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favour of his client Hertz. Srinivasan convinced the court how they should define the elusive principal place of business in a landmark ruling.

But the Year of Srinivasan is only going to get bigger; he will appear in the high court on Monday to argue for former Enron executive Jeffrey Skilling. He’ll challenge the “honest services” fraud statute and the fact that Skilling’s original trial was never moved from the Texas town (Houston) Enron had enflamed with hatred.

Tony Mauro at The Blog of Legal Times has an interesting peek at the man behind the legal machismo.

The BLT: A native of India, Srinivasan grew up in what he described as the “basketball-crazy” town of Lawrence, Kansas…He was an all-state point guard at Lawrence High School, where a teammate was the famed Danny Manning, a top player for the University of Kansas Jayhawks who went on to star in the National Basketball Association and is now assistant coach for the Jayhawks. Dellinger said of Srinivasan, “He’s a terrific advocate, and he has a deadly jump shot.”

Srinivasan also grew up with another star of the Supreme Court bar: Kannon Shanmugam of Williams & Connolly. Shanmugam, 37, was younger but knew Srinivasan and his family as “the other Indian family in town. We’ve been friends forever. I try to trail in Sri’s wake.”

Read more about the magic man at The BLT here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.