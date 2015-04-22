The next 'Transformers' movie may be coming in 2017

Courtesy Paramount Pictures Get ready for more of Bumblebee and Optimus Prime!

Following the monster release of “Transformers: Age of Extinction” last spring, in which it made over a billion dollars worldwide and became the biggest-opening film ever in China, fans will be happy to hear that the fifth instalment in the franchise is coming soon.

During a Hasbro earnings call on April 20, CEO Brian Goldner confirmed that the next “Transformers” is slated for a 2017 release.

Entertainment Weekly first reported the news.

“Our plan right now with the studio and film makers, you may have read something about some writers being hired and we have, in fact, brought in Akiva Goldsman to lead a group of writers to really create a strategic plan around Transformers,” said Goldner. “We think there’s any number of stories to be told, that’s a brand that’s been around for 30 years with amazing canon and mythology. And we would expect the sequel to Transformer movie to happen in 2017.”

It was announced last month that Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind”) would come on to lead a group of writers to expand the “Transformers” films into more sequels and spinoffs, a la “Star Wars.”

At one point, Paramount Pictures was hoping director Michael Bay could churn out the fifth film for next summer, but that’s not possible. As EW notes, Bay is currently preparing to direct “13 Hours,” which is based on the 2012 terrorist attacks on the US diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, starring John Krasinski.

