Next Time You See Gary Cohn At A Bar, His Choice Of Drink Is Tequila

There was a big profile on Goldman Sachs COO Gary Cohn on Bloomberg the other day, and we learned a lot about Lloyd Blankfein’s deputy.



For example, we learned what really makes him angry, and how he channels that anger.

Other methods of stress release also include, according to one of his buddies:

[Buddy] and Cohn go to concerts and sporting events together, drink an occasional glass of tequila and attend spinning classes at SoulCycle, a cycling studio.

So if you’re looking to rise through the ranks of Goldman Sachs by accidentally running into Cohn, you have two choices: SoulCyle, where you can “Change your body; take your journey; find your soul”; or sit at bar on the Upper East Side somewhere, and talk loudly about whether you prefer your tequila from the Jalisco region, or the state of Guanajuato.

