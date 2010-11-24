Next Stop For Christine O'Donnell...'Dancing With The Stars'?

Last night Christine O’Donnell Twittered out her support for Dancing With the Stars finalist Bristol Palin: “I just voted for Bristol on DWTS! She’s enduring a lot & should be proud. It’s shameful the way she is being attacked. vote-800-868-3407.”



O’Donnell hasn’t been heard from much since she lost her bid for Senate, leading me to wonder whether she was looking for some sort of punditry endorsement from Sarah Palin, whose political support she had, er, enjoyed during the primaries. Looks like I may not have been far off! Popeater is reporting that O’Donnell may be vying for a spot on an upcoming season of DWTS, with Palin acting as her promoter.

Sarah Palin was not only playing the role of proud mama grizzly last night…lobbying the show’s producers to consider signing up her Tea Party pal Christine O’Donnell for next season.

“Christine is not a bad idea at all,” one ABC executive tells me. “After Kate Gosselin and Cloris Leachman, O’Donnell would fit right in. She certainly would be so controversial that the amount of press attention and buzz the show would get would be huge. Plus, you know they would make her dance in a witch’s hat with a broomstick.”

Actually, it’s hard to think of a better idea where Christine O’Donnell’s future is concerned.

